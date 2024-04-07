Returns At CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at CBIZ's (NYSE:CBZ) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on CBIZ is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$169m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$512m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, CBIZ has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CBIZ compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CBIZ for free.

So How Is CBIZ's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 78% more capital into its operations. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CBIZ has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On CBIZ's ROCE

In the end, CBIZ has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 268% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

