Returns At CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CCK) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM47m ÷ (RM505m - RM115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 12% and the business has deployed 50% more capital into its operations. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

