Returns At Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Ceapro's (CVE:CZO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ceapro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = CA$5.5m ÷ (CA$38m - CA$2.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Ceapro has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Ceapro

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ceapro's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Ceapro's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Ceapro are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 50% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ceapro thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Ceapro has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 3.7% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Story continues

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Ceapro that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here