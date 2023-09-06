Returns At Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chewy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$21m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Chewy has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chewy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Chewy.

So How Is Chewy's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Chewy. Over the past two years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 2.4% and the business has deployed 89% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, Chewy's current liabilities are still rather high at 69% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Chewy's ROCE

Long story short, while Chewy has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 60% over the last three years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

