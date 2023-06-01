Returns At Classita Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CLASSITA) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Classita Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CLASSITA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Classita Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM4.1m ÷ (RM137m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Classita Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Classita Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Classita Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 3.4%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 25% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Classita Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Classita Holdings Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 12% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Classita Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Classita Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has dived 71% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Classita Holdings Berhad we've found 6 warning signs (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Classita Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

