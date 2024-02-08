Returns At Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$222m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 8.2%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' ROCE

In a nutshell, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 68% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

