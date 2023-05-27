The Returns At Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cognizant Technology Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$3.0b ÷ (US$18b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Cognizant Technology Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cognizant Technology Solutions Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. Although current returns are high, we'd need more evidence of underlying growth for it to look like a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE

While Cognizant Technology Solutions has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 12% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Cognizant Technology Solutions that you might find interesting.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

