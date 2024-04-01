Returns At Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Consolidated Edison:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$3.1b ÷ (US$66b - US$6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Consolidated Edison has an ROCE of 5.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Consolidated Edison compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Consolidated Edison .

What Can We Tell From Consolidated Edison's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Consolidated Edison. The company has employed 25% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.1%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 30% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Consolidated Edison does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

