The Returns At Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Coronado Global Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$340m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$417m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Coronado Global Resources has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Coronado Global Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Coronado Global Resources.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Coronado Global Resources' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Coronado Global Resources to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that Coronado Global Resources has been paying out 102% of its earnings to its shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Coronado Global Resources isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 4.1% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Coronado Global Resources does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

