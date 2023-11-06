The Returns At Daimler Truck Holding (ETR:DTG) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Daimler Truck Holding's (ETR:DTG) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Daimler Truck Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €4.8b ÷ (€69b - €22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Daimler Truck Holding has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Daimler Truck Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Daimler Truck Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 48% more capital into its operations. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Daimler Truck Holding's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Daimler Truck Holding has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 13% to shareholders over the last year. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Daimler Truck Holding (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

