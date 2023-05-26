Returns At Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = RM171m ÷ (RM2.3b - RM335m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Energy Services industry average of 7.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd here for free.

What Can We Tell From Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 8.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 51% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On a side note, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has done well to reduce current liabilities to 15% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 120% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

