Returns At Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Deleum Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM64m ÷ (RM597m - RM158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Deleum Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Energy Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Deleum Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Deleum Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Deleum Berhad Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Deleum Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Deleum Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Deleum Berhad is paying out 47% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Deleum Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, Deleum Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 16% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Deleum Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

