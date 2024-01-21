The Returns At Dow (NYSE:DOW) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Dow (NYSE:DOW) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dow:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$58b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Dow has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Dow's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dow.

What Can We Tell From Dow's ROCE Trend?

Over the past four years, Dow's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Dow doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That probably explains why Dow has been paying out 63% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

Our Take On Dow's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Dow's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 6.3% in the last three years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Dow that we think you should be aware of.

