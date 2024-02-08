Returns At Dropsuite (ASX:DSE) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Dropsuite's (ASX:DSE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dropsuite:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = AU$1.5m ÷ (AU$29m - AU$3.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Dropsuite has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dropsuite compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dropsuite here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Dropsuite is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.6% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 375% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Dropsuite gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 748% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dropsuite and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

