The Returns At Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Duckhorn Portfolio is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$87m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Duckhorn Portfolio has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Duckhorn Portfolio's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Duckhorn Portfolio's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past three years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Duckhorn Portfolio to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Duckhorn Portfolio has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last three years. Since the stock has declined 20% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

