Returns At Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Enbridge (TSE:ENB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Enbridge:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = CA$8.6b ÷ (CA$177b - CA$17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Enbridge has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 19%.

In the above chart we have measured Enbridge's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Enbridge here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Enbridge, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Enbridge to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that Enbridge has been paying out 114% of its earnings to its shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

Our Take On Enbridge's ROCE

In a nutshell, Enbridge has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 70% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Enbridge we've found 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Enbridge may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

