Returns At Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Enterprise Group (TSE:E) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Enterprise Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = CA$4.8m ÷ (CA$59m - CA$3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Enterprise Group has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 19%.

In the above chart we have measured Enterprise Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Enterprise Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Enterprise Group has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 8.7% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Enterprise Group has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Enterprise Group is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Considering the stock has delivered 15% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Like most companies, Enterprise Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

