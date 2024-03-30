The Returns At Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Equifax (NYSE:EFX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Equifax is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$967m ÷ (US$12b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Equifax has an ROCE of 9.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Equifax compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Equifax .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Equifax. The company has employed 62% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Equifax's ROCE

In summary, Equifax has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 125% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Equifax and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

