Returns At Far East Group (Catalist:5TJ) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Far East Group (Catalist:5TJ) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Far East Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = S$4.0m ÷ (S$123m - S$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Far East Group has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Far East Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Far East Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Far East Group's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.1%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 86%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Far East Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Far East Group's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Far East Group has. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Far East Group (including 3 which are significant) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

