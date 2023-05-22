The Returns At Federal International Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIHB) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Federal International Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIHB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Federal International Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = RM14m ÷ (RM199m - RM58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Federal International Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 10%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Federal International Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Federal International Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Federal International Holdings Berhad in recent years. The company has employed 27% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.7%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Federal International Holdings Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 79% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Federal International Holdings Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

