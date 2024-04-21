Returns At Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Frontera Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$195m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$545m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Frontera Energy has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Oil and Gas industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Frontera Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Frontera Energy for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Frontera Energy Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 47% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Frontera Energy's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Frontera Energy is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 22% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to continue researching Frontera Energy, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

