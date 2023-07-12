Returns Are Gaining Momentum At AAR (NYSE:AIR)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, AAR (NYSE:AIR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AAR is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$135m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$332m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, AAR has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured AAR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AAR here for free.

So How Is AAR's ROCE Trending?

AAR has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 36% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, AAR is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 28% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

