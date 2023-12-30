Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Accuray is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$6.8m ÷ (US$477m - US$201m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Accuray has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Accuray's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Accuray.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Accuray is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Accuray is utilizing 32% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Accuray's current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Accuray has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Accuray that we think you should be aware of.

