Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Aleia Holding (HMSE:EBGK)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Aleia Holding (HMSE:EBGK) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Aleia Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00047 = €8.2k ÷ (€18m - €596k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Aleia Holding has an ROCE of 0.05%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Aleia Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Aleia Holding is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.05% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Aleia Holding has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line On Aleia Holding's ROCE

As discussed above, Aleia Holding appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 931% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Aleia Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Aleia Holding (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

