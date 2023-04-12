Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Amtel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMTEL)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Amtel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMTEL) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Amtel Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM3.4m ÷ (RM83m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

So, Amtel Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Amtel Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Amtel Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Amtel Holdings Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.1% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Amtel Holdings Berhad is utilizing 53% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Amtel Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Overall, Amtel Holdings Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Amtel Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

