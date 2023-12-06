Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Analabs Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = RM27m ÷ (RM526m - RM138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Analabs Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 6.9%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.0% generated by the Chemicals industry, it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Analabs Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Analabs Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.9%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 43%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 26% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Analabs Resources Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 50% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

