Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Archer-Daniels-Midland, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$4.4b ÷ (US$59b - US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Archer-Daniels-Midland compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Archer-Daniels-Midland Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Archer-Daniels-Midland are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 30%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Archer-Daniels-Midland thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Archer-Daniels-Midland can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 86% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Archer-Daniels-Midland does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

