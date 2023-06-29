Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Avillion Berhad (KLSE:AVI)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Avillion Berhad's (KLSE:AVI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Avillion Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0028 = RM835k ÷ (RM359m - RM65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Avillion Berhad has an ROCE of 0.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Avillion Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that Avillion Berhad has broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.3% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Avillion Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 76% in the last five years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Avillion Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

