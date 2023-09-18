Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Avnet, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$12b - US$4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Avnet has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avnet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Avnet Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Avnet. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 24%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Avnet thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Avnet has. Considering the stock has delivered 15% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

