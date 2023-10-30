Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Baker Technology (SGX:BTP)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Baker Technology's (SGX:BTP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Baker Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = S$3.4m ÷ (S$279m - S$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Baker Technology has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 5.5%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Baker Technology, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Baker Technology Tell Us?

The fact that Baker Technology is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 1.3% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Baker Technology is utilizing 30% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Baker Technology has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has only returned 13% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Like most companies, Baker Technology does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

