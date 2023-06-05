Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Balfour Beatty's (LON:BBY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Balfour Beatty:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = UK£168m ÷ (UK£5.1b - UK£2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Balfour Beatty has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Balfour Beatty compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Balfour Beatty here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Balfour Beatty has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 349% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, Balfour Beatty's current liabilities are still rather high at 53% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Balfour Beatty's ROCE

As discussed above, Balfour Beatty appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 36% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Balfour Beatty (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

While Balfour Beatty isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

