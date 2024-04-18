Returns Are Gaining Momentum At BLD Plantation Bhd (KLSE:BLDPLNT)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in BLD Plantation Bhd's (KLSE:BLDPLNT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BLD Plantation Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = RM56m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM295m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, BLD Plantation Bhd has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 7.5%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of BLD Plantation Bhd.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that BLD Plantation Bhd is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 6.1% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 24% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that BLD Plantation Bhd has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 59% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

