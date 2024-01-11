Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Brockhaus Technologies (ETR:BKHT)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Brockhaus Technologies' (ETR:BKHT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Brockhaus Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = €43m ÷ (€726m - €82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Brockhaus Technologies has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Brockhaus Technologies

XTRA:BKHT Return on Capital Employed January 11th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brockhaus Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Brockhaus Technologies here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Brockhaus Technologies has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 6.8% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Brockhaus Technologies is utilizing 1,102% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Brockhaus Technologies' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Brockhaus Technologies' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last three years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

While Brockhaus Technologies isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.