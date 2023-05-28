Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CNH)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CNH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM1.4m ÷ (RM87m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 7.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 543% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Given the stock has declined 35% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

