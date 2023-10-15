Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Clearwater Paper:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$137m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$264m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Clearwater Paper has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Clearwater Paper compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Clearwater Paper.

The Trend Of ROCE

Clearwater Paper's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 67% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 15%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On Clearwater Paper's ROCE

To sum it up, Clearwater Paper is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Clearwater Paper you'll probably want to know about.

