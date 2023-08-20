Returns Are Gaining Momentum At CTI Logistics (ASX:CLX)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in CTI Logistics' (ASX:CLX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CTI Logistics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = AU$32m ÷ (AU$219m - AU$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, CTI Logistics has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Logistics industry.

View our latest analysis for CTI Logistics

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CTI Logistics' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating CTI Logistics' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from CTI Logistics. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On CTI Logistics' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that CTI Logistics can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 79% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Story continues

CTI Logistics does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CTI Logistics that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.