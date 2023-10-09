Returns Are Gaining Momentum At DATAGROUP (ETR:D6H)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, DATAGROUP (ETR:D6H) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DATAGROUP is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €44m ÷ (€484m - €192m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, DATAGROUP has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the IT industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DATAGROUP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DATAGROUP Tell Us?

DATAGROUP is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 94%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at DATAGROUP thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From DATAGROUP's ROCE

To sum it up, DATAGROUP has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 44% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

