Returns Are Gaining Momentum At DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for DRB-HICOM Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = RM726m ÷ (RM56b - RM36b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, DRB-HICOM Berhad has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto industry average of 6.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DRB-HICOM Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DRB-HICOM Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that DRB-HICOM Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 3.7% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, DRB-HICOM Berhad is utilizing 22% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a side note, DRB-HICOM Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 65% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

Overall, DRB-HICOM Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And since the stock has fallen 30% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

