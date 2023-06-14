Returns Are Gaining Momentum At EnGro (SGX:S44)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at EnGro (SGX:S44) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on EnGro is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = S$8.5m ÷ (S$321m - S$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, EnGro has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 7.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for EnGro's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how EnGro has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From EnGro's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that EnGro is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 37% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that EnGro has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has only returned 16% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EnGro (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

