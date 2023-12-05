Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Focus Dynamics Group Berhad (KLSE:FOCUS)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's (KLSE:FOCUS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Focus Dynamics Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = RM1.8m ÷ (RM254m - RM101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Focus Dynamics Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Focus Dynamics Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Focus Dynamics Group Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 1.2% on its capital. In addition to that, Focus Dynamics Group Berhad is employing 243% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 40% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Focus Dynamics Group Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Given the stock has declined 68% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Focus Dynamics Group Berhad (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

