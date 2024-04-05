Returns Are Gaining Momentum At General Motors (NYSE:GM)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, General Motors (NYSE:GM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on General Motors is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$9.6b ÷ (US$273b - US$94b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, General Motors has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for General Motors compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering General Motors for free.

So How Is General Motors' ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.4%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 23%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From General Motors' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that General Motors is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 18% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you want to know some of the risks facing General Motors we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

