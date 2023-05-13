Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Genuine Parts is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$17b - US$7.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Genuine Parts has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Retail Distributors industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Genuine Parts compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Genuine Parts here for free.

What Can We Tell From Genuine Parts' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Genuine Parts are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 28%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Genuine Parts thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Genuine Parts' current liabilities are still rather high at 47% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Genuine Parts' ROCE

To sum it up, Genuine Parts has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 113% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Genuine Parts does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts that you might be interested in.

