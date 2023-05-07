Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Grand Banks Yachts (SGX:G50)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Grand Banks Yachts (SGX:G50) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Grand Banks Yachts, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$8.2m ÷ (S$115m - S$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Grand Banks Yachts has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 6.4% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Grand Banks Yachts has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Grand Banks Yachts' ROCE Trending?

Grand Banks Yachts is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 36% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Grand Banks Yachts thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 41% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From Grand Banks Yachts' ROCE

To sum it up, Grand Banks Yachts has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Grand Banks Yachts (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Grand Banks Yachts may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

