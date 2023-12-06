Returns Are Gaining Momentum At H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for H.B. Fuller:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$372m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$618m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, H.B. Fuller has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured H.B. Fuller's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From H.B. Fuller's ROCE Trend?

H.B. Fuller is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 50% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From H.B. Fuller's ROCE

To sum it up, H.B. Fuller is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 97% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

H.B. Fuller does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for H.B. Fuller that you might be interested in.

