Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Haleon (LON:HLN)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Haleon (LON:HLN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Haleon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = UK£2.6b ÷ (UK£35b - UK£4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Haleon has an ROCE of 8.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.1% average generated by the Personal Products industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Haleon compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Haleon Tell Us?

Haleon's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 56% over the last three years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Haleon has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 2.7% to its stockholders over the last year, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Haleon (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

