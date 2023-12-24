Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Haleon (LON:HLN)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Haleon's (LON:HLN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Haleon, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = UK£2.5b ÷ (UK£34b - UK£5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Haleon has an ROCE of 8.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Haleon's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Haleon.

The Trend Of ROCE

Haleon is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 40% over the last three years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Haleon's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Haleon has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 0.5% to its stockholders over the last year, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

