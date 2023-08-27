Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ingles Markets, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$316m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$313m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Ingles Markets has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 10% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ingles Markets' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Ingles Markets' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Ingles Markets' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Ingles Markets. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Ingles Markets' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Ingles Markets is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 141% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

