Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Joint's (NASDAQ:JYNT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Joint is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0099 = US$704k ÷ (US$99m - US$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Joint has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Joint's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Joint here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Joint Tell Us?

Joint has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.0% on its capital. In addition to that, Joint is employing 421% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Joint has now broken into profitability. Considering the stock has delivered 18% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Joint that you might find interesting.

