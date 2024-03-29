Returns Are Gaining Momentum At KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on KKB Engineering Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = RM45m ÷ (RM630m - RM159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, KKB Engineering Berhad has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Construction industry average of 8.1%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KKB Engineering Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for KKB Engineering Berhad .

What Can We Tell From KKB Engineering Berhad's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 45%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at KKB Engineering Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, KKB Engineering Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 25% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that KKB Engineering Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On KKB Engineering Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what KKB Engineering Berhad has. And with a respectable 51% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing KKB Engineering Berhad that you might find interesting.

