Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Knusford Berhad (KLSE:KNUSFOR)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Knusford Berhad (KLSE:KNUSFOR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Knusford Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = RM2.7m ÷ (RM441m - RM220m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Knusford Berhad has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Knusford Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Knusford Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 1.2% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 50% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From Knusford Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Knusford Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 43% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Knusford Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Knusford Berhad that you might be interested in.

